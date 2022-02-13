Odell Beckham Jr. Hasn’t Spoken To Baker Mayfield Since Leaving The Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. touched on his relationship with Baker Mayfield, and it sounds like they don’t have one at all.

OBJ finally got the hell out of Cleveland after multiple disappointing seasons with Mayfield playing quarterback, and he’s now 60 minutes of great football away from winning the Super Bowl with the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odell Beckham, Jr. is not only heading to the Super Bowl with the Rams, he earned a $750K incentive for their win today. He’s collected $2M in playoff win incentives this month, with a chance for another $1M with a Super Bowl win. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2022

In case you’re wondering if he and Mayfield are close, they’re not. According to Joe Reedy, the Rams star receiver was asked if he’s spoken with Mayfield and responded with, “We haven’t. Like I said earlier about closing doors and being able to have closure. that conversation I’m sure it will be at some point in life.”

OBJ on if he has talked to Baker Mayfield since leaving #Browns:

“We haven’t. Like I said earlier about closing doors and being able to have closure. that conversation I’m sure it will be at some point in life.” — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) February 11, 2022

I don’t blame OBJ at all for going dark on Cleveland. Why wouldn’t he? The team and many of the fans treated him like he was the problem.

In reality, Mayfield’s inability to be a solid quarterback was the issue with the Browns.

From Super Bowl Live: #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr sounds like a guy who wants to be back in LA for 2022. pic.twitter.com/RiuE0QUxDy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2022

Now, OBJ is balling with the Rams, is one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and it’s unclear if Mayfield is even the QB of the future in Cleveland.

It’s safe to say OBJ and the Browns ended up going down two very different paths. Is it surprising they haven’t talked? Sure, but I don’t blame him at all.

Sometimes, you just have to cut and run, and OBJ knows that firsthand!