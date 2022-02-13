REPORT: Adrian Peterson Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Former NFL superstar Adrian Peterson has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ, the former Viking star was arrested at LAX early Sunday morning after an alleged incident on a plane with his wife Ashley Brown.

Brown reportedly had a physical mark after the alleged altercation, and the NFL running back was booked on a felony domestic violence charge.

Peterson has had other run-ins with the law in the past, including alleged child abuse. https://t.co/V6pNmpJYbJ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2022

As always, Peterson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor situation. This is an incredibly serious charge.

When you’re arrested on a plane, things have gone south on you. That’s just a fact, and now Peterson is facing a felony charge after the alleged altercation.

