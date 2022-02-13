Several Celebrities Spotted Without Masks At Super Bowl Despite Mandate

Several high-profile celebrities were spotted without masks at Super Bowl LVI Sunday, despite the NFL mandating that they be worn at all times.

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While the Super Bowl requires attendees provide proof of full vaccination and be masked at all times, celebrities including LeBron James and Jennifer Lopez were spotted not wearing masks while at the event. (RELATED: ‘Probably Premature’: Biden Voices Disagreement With Blue States Loosening Mask Mandates)

Other celebrities caught without masks at the Super Bowl included Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, Jay-Z, Charlize Theron and more. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Youth Orchestra musicians at the event wore masks before the Super Bowl kickoff as they performed, according to Fox News.

The pandemic is over. pic.twitter.com/fE7IAkRmGP — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2022



California will continue to enforce an indoor mask mandate until Feb. 15, at which point only unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear masks, according to Fox News. Schools, however, will continue to require masks regardless of vaccination status, the outlet reported.