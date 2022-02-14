2 Chainz Says He Has A Dummy Safe With $20,000 In It To Trick Potential Robbers

2 Chainz takes protecting his valuables very seriously.

During a recent interview on the Barstool Sports podcast "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game," the star rapper revealed he keeps multiple safes, but one of the details he revealed was downright crazy.

He keeps a dummy safe with $20,000 in it to trick any potential robbers. While they go after his dummy safe, which contains more money than most people make in several months, they won’t be looking for his legit safes where the important stuff is.

Watch him break it all down below.

.@2chainz got 3 safes and a 20K decoy for any dummies that try to rob him. New episode of @mworthofgame out now: https://t.co/LSPzJXsUBY pic.twitter.com/snjn5K8xRX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2022

I don’t know why, but I think this story from 2 Chainz is absolutely incredible. He has multiple safes and a dummy safe with $20,000 in it! He keeps enough cash in his dummy safe that if you hit it over and steal it, you could go buy a car!

That’s just in the dummy safe! Imagine how much stuff he has in the safes he’s hoping nobody finds.

You know you’re absolutely loaded when you can afford to drop $20,000 into a dummy safe to make sure robbers don’t find the real stash.

That’s a kind of wealth most Americans couldn’t even dream of having. If the average person has $20,000, it goes towards expenses or into savings.

It doesn’t go into a dummy safe, but I guess 2 Chainz is just on a different level.

Props to him for having some serious money. You love to see it!