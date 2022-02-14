Politics

Ben Ray Luján After Suffering Stroke: I’ll Be Back ‘In Just A Few Short Weeks’

Andrew Trunsky
Democratic New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Sunday that he would be back in the Senate in “just a few short weeks” after suffering a stroke.

“I’m proud to report then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” Luján, 49, said.

The senator, flanked by doctors on both sides, said that he was grateful for the support that he has received. (RELATED: Could One Senator’s Stroke Could Derail Democrats’ Agenda?)

“Your prayers, your words, your daily videos, your words of encouragement have been so reassuring and have given me a lot of strength,” Lujan said.

“New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process,” Luján said. “That has never changed.”

Luján’s absence underscores the fragility of Democrats’ 50-50 Senate majority, especially as they prepare for a Supreme Court confirmation. President Joe Biden has said that he will announce his nominee, whom he said will be a black woman, before the end of February, potentially setting up hearings in March and a vote shortly after.

