Ben Ray Luján After Suffering Stroke: I’ll Be Back ‘In Just A Few Short Weeks’

Democratic New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Sunday that he would be back in the Senate in “just a few short weeks” after suffering a stroke.

“I’m proud to report then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” Luján, 49, said.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of support from New Mexicans and folks all around the country gives me strength every day. Excited to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/qRH2JjLTpp — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) February 13, 2022

The senator, flanked by doctors on both sides, said that he was grateful for the support that he has received. (RELATED: Could One Senator’s Stroke Could Derail Democrats’ Agenda?)

“Your prayers, your words, your daily videos, your words of encouragement have been so reassuring and have given me a lot of strength,” Lujan said.

“New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process,” Luján said. “That has never changed.”

Luján’s absence underscores the fragility of Democrats’ 50-50 Senate majority, especially as they prepare for a Supreme Court confirmation. President Joe Biden has said that he will announce his nominee, whom he said will be a black woman, before the end of February, potentially setting up hearings in March and a vote shortly after.

