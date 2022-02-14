Watch The Incredibly Unsettling Trailer For ‘Deep Water’ With Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck’s new movie “Deep Water” looks incredibly sinister.

The plot of the Hulu film with Affleck and Ana de Armas, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A man falls under suspicion when his wife’s lover dies.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that doesn’t tell you a ton about what’s going to happen, the preview is incredibly unsettling and will make your skin crawl.

Watching that trailer made me feel wildly uncomfortable, and that’s putting it lightly. This movie looks like it’s going to be incredibly chilling.

It also feels a bit similar to “Gone Girl,” which Affleck also starred in, but this seems even darker than that hit film.

Seeing as how “Gone Girl” was an all-time dark film, that’s certainly saying a lot.

Also, for those of you unfamiliar with Ana de Armas’ talents and work, you’re really missing out. She’s a superstar in every sense of the word, and she’s only going to become more and more popular with every new project she does.

If you haven’t seen her work before, I can’t recommend it enough. Her range is insanely impressive.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Deep Water” starting March 18 on Hulu. It certainly looks like it’s going to be a wild ride.