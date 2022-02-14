Crowdfunding Platform Supporting Freedom Convoy Hacked, Leak Site Says

Crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo was reportedly hacked Sunday and information on donors to the Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers and other individuals protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, was shared with a leak-hosting site.

Distributed Denial of Secrets, a nonprofit organization known for hosting hacked materials, announced on its website Sunday that it obtained over 30 megabytes of data from GiveSendGo, including information on donors to the Freedom Convoy. The leaks reportedly include “donor information for the Freedom Convoy from the GiveSendGo platform as of February 13, 2022, including names (self-reported), email addresses, zip codes, and IP addresses,” the organization said.

The group said it would only provide donor information to journalists and researchers, citing the need to protect identifying information. (RELATED: Texas AG Ken Paxton Launches Investigation Into GoFundMe Over Removal Of Freedom Convoy Fundraiser)

GiveSendGo’s website was down as of early Monday, with a message reading that the site is “under maintenance” and “will be back very soon.”

GiveSendGo and Distributed Denial of Secrets did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

BREAKING: GiveSendGo, the crowdfunding website used by the Freedom Convoy, is now redirecting to the domain GiveSendGone[.]wtf. A video from the Disney film Frozen now appears alongside a manifesto condemning the website and the Freedom Convoy. pic.twitter.com/3TLAwfvZ3w — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) February 14, 2022

A journalist from the Daily Dot tweeted late Sunday that GiveSendGo’s website was redirecting to the domain GiveSendGone[.]wtf, and that a video from the Disney movie “Frozen” appeared along with text accusing the Freedom Convoy organizers of supporting an “insurrection.”

“You are committed to funding anything that keeps the raging fire of misinformation going until that it burns the world’s collective democracies down,” the text reportedly read.

A representative for the Freedom Convoy did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

