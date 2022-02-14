‘As Wrong As It Gets’: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Liberal Media And Democrats For Denying That Trump Was Spied On

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan called out Democrats and the liberal media Monday for previously denying that the Clinton campaign spied on former President Donald Trump.

Reports released Friday by Special Counsel John Durham revealed that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman allegedly worked with tech executive Rodney Jaffe to assemble data that would tie Trump to Russia. Reports also showed that Sussman repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the “Russia Bank-1” allegations.

Jordan, joining “America’s Newsroom,” said the new allegations of spying on the Trump campaign “is as wrong as it gets” and “even worse” that they allegedly spied on a sitting president.

“This is what’s egregious and so wrong about it,” Jordan told Fox News’ Dana Perino. “You think about it, they spied on a presidential campaign, that’s as wrong as it gets. But then we found out from this filing that they actually spied on the sitting president which is even worse, so this is just simply as wrong as it can possibly be.”

The representative said that Republicans need to investigate the findings if they reclaim the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

Perino questioned whether Durham may want to deliberate with National Security advisor Jake Sullivan on the campaign’s spying. Jordan responded that the Democratic election attorney Marc Elias may have collaborated with former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who was indicted for making false statements to a federal agent in September 2021.

The Ohio representative then called on former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to answer the report’s findings and said that the report was “worse than we thought.” (RELATED: Source: FISA Memo Says FBI Used Dossier To Spy On Trump Associate)

A 2018 release of a FISA warrant by the Department of Justice led Trump to accuse the FBI of spying on associates of his campaign.

In April 2019, Barr told the Senate that he believed spying occurred against the Trump campaign. He formed a commission to investigate the FBI’s spying on then-candidate Trump in 2016. He testified to Congress that he was concerned about the “conduct” of the FBI.