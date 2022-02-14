‘Can’t Speak To That’: Karine Jean-Pierre Repeatedly Dodges Questions On Durham Report When Pressed By Fox News Reporter

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly dodged a reporter’s questions about a report that the Clinton campaign spied on former President Donald Trump Monday.

“Does the president have any concerns about a candidate for president using computer experts to infiltrate computer systems of competing candidates or even the president-elect for the goal of creating a narrative?” Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked.

“That’s something I can’t speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice,” Jean-Pierre replied.

The reporter continued to press Jean-Pierre on the report, asking if monitoring internet traffic is spying. The deputy press secretary repeated that she “can’t speak to that report” and again referred her to the DOJ.

“Generally speaking, though, would monitoring internet traffic be—” Heinrich asked again. (RELATED : ‘As Wrong As It Gets’: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Liberal Media And Democrats For Denying That Trump Was Spied On)

“Jacqui, my answer is not going to change, I refer you to the Department of Justice,” Jean-Pierre repeated. “I can’t speak to that from here.”

A report released Friday by Special Counsel John Durham revealed that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann reportedly worked with tech executive Rodney Jaffe to tie Trump to Russia. Sussman was indicted for falsely claiming to then-FBI General James Baker that he was not working for any client when presented with documents he requested that allegedly connected Trump to Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

Kash Patel, the former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia probe for the House Intelligence Committee, said the report showed that the Clinton campaign paid and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to “orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia.”