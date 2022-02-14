One Person Shot After Super Bowl LVI In Los Angeles, Some Celebrations Turn Chaotic

Some Super Bowl celebrations in Los Angeles turned chaotic Sunday night after the hometown team, the Rams, won the game over the Cincinnati Bengals.

People were gathering in the streets and setting off fireworks in traffic to celebrate the Rams victory Sunday night, according to CBS News.

One person was allegedly shot in the leg while others were celebrating in the eastern part of Los Angeles, CBS reported.

“We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence,” the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter. “Those involved in criminal activity, and those failing to obey dispersal orders, are subject to arrest.”

LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly in downtown after #Super Bowl celebrations became too rowdy. Officers can be seen rolling around on the sides of SUVs near L.A. Live. pic.twitter.com/iMTZmZjFtM — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 14, 2022

The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. (RELATED: Several Celebrities Spotted Without Masks At Super Bowl Despite Mandate)

Authorities in Los Angeles also stopped the NFL’s drone show over the Los Angeles Convention Center, reported CBS.

There are a dozen people on top of a graffitied city bus with a “RAMS HOUSE” flag and a detour sign and street cones. The bus driver is inside. Cops in copter above. Fireworks constantly going off. pic.twitter.com/qL24lI6Bsr — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) February 14, 2022

Off-ramps on Interstate 110 were shut down due to the celebrations, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department.

People were also seen standing on top of cars and vandalizing city busses in celebration. One group set off fireworks inside a bus.

People got inside the bus and were setting off fireworks inside of it. It’s smoking. One guy just passed me holding his injured hand screaming “fuck!” Police moved in on bikes with sirens blazing — and crowd ran off. pic.twitter.com/btqAhUP0h9 — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) February 14, 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.