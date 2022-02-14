US

One Person Shot After Super Bowl LVI In Los Angeles, Some Celebrations Turn Chaotic

LA

Screenshot/Twitter/@kevrector

Taylor Giles Contributor
Font Size:

Some Super Bowl celebrations in Los Angeles turned chaotic Sunday night after the hometown team, the Rams, won the game over the Cincinnati Bengals.

People were gathering in the streets and setting off fireworks in traffic to celebrate the Rams victory Sunday night, according to CBS News.

One person was allegedly shot in the leg while others were celebrating in the eastern part of Los Angeles, CBS reported.

“We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence,” the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter. “Those involved in criminal activity, and those failing to obey dispersal orders, are subject to arrest.”

The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. (RELATED: Several Celebrities Spotted Without Masks At Super Bowl Despite Mandate)

Authorities in Los Angeles also stopped the NFL’s drone show over the Los Angeles Convention Center, reported CBS.

Off-ramps on Interstate 110 were shut down due to the celebrations, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department.

People were also seen standing on top of cars and vandalizing city busses in celebration. One group set off fireworks inside a bus.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.