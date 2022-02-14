Melania Says ‘NYT Story Is Inaccurate’ And She’s ‘Not Under An Investigation’ Regarding Fundraising Event

Melania Trump said a story in The New York Times about the “Tulips and Topiaries” high tea fundraising event she’s scheduled to be part of is “inaccurate” and she’s “not under an investigation.”

“Mrs. Trump is still an honorary guest at the ‘Tulips and Topiaries’ high tea event,” a person on background with the Office Of Melania Trump told the Daily Caller on Monday. Melania’s office was responding to The New York Times piece published Saturday about the event. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“Everything has been done lawfully and necessary documentation is in the works,” the person added. “Mrs. Trump does not have a Be Best foundation or a Fostering the Future foundation.”

“Donations will go to a 501c3 that already exists, which helps foster care children,” the former FLOTUS office person continued. “The NYT story is inaccurate. Mrs.Trump is not under an investigation.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The tea has been billed as benefiting “‘Fostering the Future,’ a ‘Be Best’ initiative. ‘Fostering the Future’ will grant computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system, thus giving foster children the ability to reach their full potential,” the message on the website reads.

The New York Times stated that the state of Florida requires any organization that raises charitable contributions to be registered in the state and that there was “no charity” with the name “Fostering the Future” or “Be Best” registered there. The New York Times also claimed that there was an investigation into the matter by a Florida agency that oversees charitable fund-raising.

“Consumer Services Division is currently investigating whether this event involves an entity operating in violation of Chapter 496, Florida Statutes,” Erin M. Moffet, an agency spokeswoman, shared in a statement, referring to the law in the state that says charities must register before soliciting money.

The former first lady’s office initially tweeted a response Saturday to the piece slamming the article as “dishonest.”

“Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works,” the FLOTUS office tweet read. “Read with caution-typical corrupt media.”

Dishonest reporting at it again. Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media. We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children. https://t.co/hsD7DVlYC9 — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) February 12, 2022

“We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children,” the post added.