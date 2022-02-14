The NFL Says The League Was ‘Aware’ Eminem Was Going To Take A Knee During His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The NFL apparently had no issues with Eminem taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime performance.

There had been chatter going into the Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals that the star rapper might take a knee as a show of support for disgraced quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and whether or not the NFL would allow it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When it was showtime, he did take a knee on the stage. However, the NFL wants people to know they were in on it the whole time!

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN after the incident.

I have two points to make here. The first, and most important, is that if the NFL knew Eminem was going to take a knee in protest and allowed it, the league should be ashamed.

People don’t want to see this garbage during sporting events. We’re tuning in for the game. We’re not tuning in so that politics can be jammed down our throat.

Now, did the NFL truly sign off on it or just run this statement after the fact to make it appear like they’re in complete control? I guess only Eminem and league officials will ever know the answer.

Secondly, that halftime show was absolute fire. I don’t care if you love the performers or not, Eminem and the rest of them absolutely killed it.

Was it great for an older audience? Probably not, but it was still fire.

Dr Dre and Snoop started off the Super Bowl Halftime show! pic.twitter.com/3aaHfGzX2h — Dallas Cowboys Collaboration (@mailman_phil) February 14, 2022

