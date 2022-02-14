REPORT: The Colts Are Expected To Trade Or Release Carson Wentz

It sounds like Carson Wentz’s time with the Colts is coming to an end.

According to Chris Mortensen, the Colts will likely trade or waive the former second overall pick before March 19 in order to save $15 million.

There’s a belief that #Colts QB Carson Wentz will “‘probably” be traded or released before March 19th, per @mortreport. That’s when $15M in base salary becomes guaranteed. His future in Indianapolis looks “bleak.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2022

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Colts are preparing to move off Wentz. Despite having a stacked roster, he just couldn’t get the job done last year.

Not only were there times when the Colts looked like they were going to make the playoffs, but lots of people thought they could make a run.

Carson Wentz Throws One Of The Worst Interceptions In Football History. What Was He Thinking? https://t.co/x2c7myQ6YV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 2, 2021

Instead, they laid an egg down the stretch and didn’t even make the playoffs. It was an all-time bad collapse at the end of the season.

Wentz’s inability to make big plays was a major reason why the team collapsed. Now, it sounds like the Colts are ready to go a different direction.

I don’t blame them at all. If I was in their shoes, I’d do the exact same thing.

Colts Head Coach Opens Up About Carson Wentz, And His Comments Might Have Fans Concerned https://t.co/47i4Df8b5u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

The only question now is where Wentz will land. I’m sure he’ll get another job, but his days as a starter might be nearing an end.