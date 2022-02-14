REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Has A Torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly suffered a serious injury in the Super Bowl.

OBJ left the game during the massive win for the Rams over the Bengals with an unknown injury, and it now sounds like he’s in a rough spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odell apparent injury after incomplete pass pic.twitter.com/tJLmFjFcqC — alex (@highlghtheaven) February 14, 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, OBJ suffered a torn ACL, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be ready for the 2022 season.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

This also isn’t the first time OBJ suffered a torn ACL. During his time with the Browns, he also tore his ACL.

So, he’s very well aware of the road ahead of him.

Odell Beckham hurts here trying to make a tackle on a bad Baker pass that was picked. Ankle? pic.twitter.com/Oslc2WsFcX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020

Obviously, this is a brutal situation for Odell. Yes, he won a Super Bowl ring, but he now has a very long road to recovery ahead of him.

Seeing as how he’s already on the backend of his career and it’s his second ACL tear, you have to wonder how much he has left in the tank.

Hopefully, he manages to bounce back in a huge way. He’s a fun guy to cheer for, and I hope this isn’t the end of the road for him.