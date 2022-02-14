Editorial

REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Has A Torn ACL

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly suffered a serious injury in the Super Bowl.

OBJ left the game during the massive win for the Rams over the Bengals with an unknown injury, and it now sounds like he's in a rough spot.

According to Ian Rapoport, OBJ suffered a torn ACL, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be ready for the 2022 season.

This also isn’t the first time OBJ suffered a torn ACL. During his time with the Browns, he also tore his ACL.

So, he’s very well aware of the road ahead of him.

Obviously, this is a brutal situation for Odell. Yes, he won a Super Bowl ring, but he now has a very long road to recovery ahead of him.

Seeing as how he’s already on the backend of his career and it’s his second ACL tear, you have to wonder how much he has left in the tank.

Hopefully, he manages to bounce back in a huge way. He’s a fun guy to cheer for, and I hope this isn’t the end of the road for him.