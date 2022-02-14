Editorial

REPORT: There Are Problems Between Kyler Murray And The Cardinals, The Star QB ‘Is Described As Self-Centered’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
There are reportedly serious issues between the Cardinals and the team’s star quarterback.

Kyler Murray recently nuked all references to the team on his Instagram page, and it seems like there are actual problems behind closed doors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

According to Chris Mortensen, Murray ” is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources,” and the QB believes “he’s been framed as the scapegoat” for the team’s late season collapse.

As soon as Murray nuked the Cardinals from his Instagram, I said there were problems going on, and it looks like I was 100% correct.

You don’t scrub your social media in that fashion unless there are legit issues.

 

Now, it sounds like both sides want to blame the other for whatever problems there might be. Welcome to 2022!

Nobody wants to take responsibility. Obviously, the team’s issues aren’t 100% Murray’s fault. He’s a talented quarterback, but there’s also something going on.

Whenever an adult man is described as “immature” and a “finger pointer,” you know you’re in a tough spot.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but somebody needs to step in and calm this situation down.