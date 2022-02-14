REPORT: There Are Problems Between Kyler Murray And The Cardinals, The Star QB ‘Is Described As Self-Centered’

There are reportedly serious issues between the Cardinals and the team’s star quarterback.

Kyler Murray recently nuked all references to the team on his Instagram page, and it seems like there are actual problems behind closed doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

According to Chris Mortensen, Murray ” is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources,” and the QB believes “he’s been framed as the scapegoat” for the team’s late season collapse.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

As soon as Murray nuked the Cardinals from his Instagram, I said there were problems going on, and it looks like I was 100% correct.

You don’t scrub your social media in that fashion unless there are legit issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

Now, it sounds like both sides want to blame the other for whatever problems there might be. Welcome to 2022!

Nobody wants to take responsibility. Obviously, the team’s issues aren’t 100% Murray’s fault. He’s a talented quarterback, but there’s also something going on.

Whenever an adult man is described as “immature” and a “finger pointer,” you know you’re in a tough spot.

Last week: Kyler Murray wipes his Instagram… only leaves 2 pictures up. Today: Cardinals wipe their Instagram… only leave 2 pictures up (both of Kyler). pic.twitter.com/QbZtuE2KIF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2022

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but somebody needs to step in and calm this situation down.