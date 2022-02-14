New York Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom, Police Say

A New York teacher was arrested for allegedly hiding a camera in a staff bathroom, police said in a press release Monday.

Patrick Morgan, a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance, a second-degree felony, the Colonie Police Department said in their release. The police department also said that more charges are likely to follow.

Sand Creek Middle School Administration found the camera in a co-ed staff bathroom Friday and contacted police, also according to the release. The police determined that the camera, which had been disguised as a cell phone charger, contained photos and videos of “multiple faculty members, both male and female in various stages of undress.” (RELATED: Police Charge School Custodian After He Allegedly Hid In Ceiling To Film Girls Changing In Bathroom)

After reviewing the camera footage as well as other evidence, the police determined that Morgan was responsible for placing the camera inside the bathroom. The police are currently investigating whether Morgan distributed the videos of his colleagues and placed cameras in other locations as well as potentially identify additional victims, the release noted.

In addition, the police searched Sand Creek Middle School, but do not believe other cameras were being used there.

An announcement posted to the South Colonie Central School District’s website indicated that Sand Creek Middle School would be closed Monday, due to “unforeseen circumstances impacting student schedules” with classes resuming Tuesday.

A later update posted by the superintendent, Dr. David Perry shared the news of Morgan’s arrest, noting that he’d been placed on administrative leave.

“We understand that news like this may generate mixed emotions and many questions within our school community,” Perry said. “We will do our best to share information as it becomes available to us, but our attention remains on the well-being of the individuals who may be directly impacted, our student body as a whole, and our staff members during this time.”

In the statement he posted to the web, Perry said there was no indication that Morgan’s actions affected students, according to the Colonie Police Department.

The South Colonie Central School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.