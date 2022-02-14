Skier Falls To His Death In Grand Teton National Park’s Death Canyon

A skier fell to his death Sunday when he was skiing on Apocalypse Couloir in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Radcliff Spencer, 27, reportedly attempted to ski down the couloir in the park’s Death Canyon, which ultimately resulted in his fatal fall, the National Park Service stated in a news release. (RELATED: 1 Dead After Wyoming Avalanche)

Rangers respond to fatality in Apocalypse Couloir Teton Interagency Dispatch received a call Feb 13, about a skier involved in a fall in the Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon. Grand Teton rangers & Teton County Search & Rescue jointly responded. Info: https://t.co/HIQjzk0Ecd pic.twitter.com/MMYGlVCwNW — Grand Teton National Park (@GrandTetonNPS) February 14, 2022

Park rangers, Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers and a helicopter arrived on the scene around Sunday afternoon after receiving a call from a climber who reportedly witnessed the fall, according to Buckrail.

Efforts to resuscitate Spencer were unsuccessful due to the severity of his injuries. His remains were lifted out of the park and were taken to the Teton County coroner for examination, according to the National Park Service.

The other four members of Spencer’s group were flown out of the park as well.

The park’s spokesman, CJ Adams, claimed that the Spencer’s death was not the result of an avalanche since the risk of an avalanche was low Sunday, according to Jackson Hole News & Guide.