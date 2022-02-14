We’re Not Sure Heidi Klum’s Pink Lace-Up Cutout Number Even Qualifies As A Dress

Heidi Klum definitely wowed when she stepped out in a lace-up cutout number at a red carpet event, and we aren’t even sure we can call it a dress.
The 48-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a series of photos Monday on Instagram showing her looking absolutely incredible wearing a pale pink mini dress with cutouts all along the sides and across the middle that appeared to be kept together with help of some laces. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose curly hair, a cropped feather jacket and high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)
Klum didn’t explain a whole lot about her post and when it happened but simply captioned it, “@dundasworld: @araya_photo, David Livingston @gettyentertainment.”
A video shared from a Rolling Stone Super Bowl party this weekend included footage of the former swimsuit model in the unforgettable outfit.
The supermodel’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with one stunning look after another.
The supermodel often wows on the red carpet at various events across the globe too. Check out some of those other memorable looks throughout the years here.