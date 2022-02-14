We’re Not Sure Heidi Klum’s Pink Lace-Up Cutout Number Even Qualifies As A Dress

Heidi Klum definitely wowed when she stepped out in a lace-up cutout number at a red carpet event, and we aren’t even sure we can call it a dress.

The 48-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a series of photos Monday on Instagram showing her looking absolutely incredible wearing a pale pink mini dress with cutouts all along the sides and across the middle that appeared to be kept together with help of some laces. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose curly hair, a cropped feather jacket and high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

Klum didn’t explain a whole lot about her post and when it happened but simply captioned it, “@dundasworld: @araya_photo, David Livingston @gettyentertainment.”

A video shared from a Rolling Stone Super Bowl party this weekend included footage of the former swimsuit model in the unforgettable outfit.

The supermodel’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with one stunning look after another.

