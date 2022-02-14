Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Gets Engaged After Winning The Super Bowl

Rams safety Taylor Rapp pulled off an incredible move after winning the Super Bowl.

Following the Rams beating the Bengals 23-20 to win Super LVI, Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Dani Johnson.

You can watch the incredible moment unfold below.

It really doesn’t get much better than this at all. How do you top a proposal like this one? The answer is that I don’t think you can.

How many people on the planet can say they got engaged right after winning the Super Bowl? Very few humans will even have the opportunity to do it.

There are some moments in life that you will remember forever. Rapp pulled off two of them within minutes of each other.

First, he beat the Bengals to win the Super Bowl with his teammates and then dropped to one knee to propose. That’s almost too much winning to handle.

Props to Rapp and his future wife for taking a big step together!