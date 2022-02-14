Watch The Electric Trailer For ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’

The trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” dropped Sunday night.

The plot of the highly-anticipated Amazon series, according to a previous teaser’s description, is as follows:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Judging from the chilling trailer, fans are in for an electric time. Give it a watch below.

A new legend begins this fall. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only on @PrimeVideo Sept 2, 2022. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/o4o2udfiec — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 14, 2022

I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am for “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.” It looks like it’s going to be incredible, and I’m 100% here for it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@lotronprime)

I’m a monster fan of the original films and books, and it’s now time to get a story that is set a long time before “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” took place.

How could you not be excited after that trailer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@lotronprime)

I know some people are already trying to trash “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” on social media and try to convince people it won’t be any good.

Well, I’m definitely not in that group. I expect it to be awesome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@lotronprime)

Make sure to catch it September 2 on Amazon. It looks like it’s going to be an awesome time.