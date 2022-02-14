‘The View’ Hosts Say Hip Hop Halftime Show Doesn’t Let ‘NFL Off The Hook’ When It Comes To ‘Racial Equity’

“The View” co-hosts discussed the “terrific” hip hop halftime show at Super Bowl LVI, but Ana Navarro said it doesn’t let the “NFL off the hook” when it comes to “racial equity.”

During a discussion Monday on the ABC talk show, the co-hosts said the league needs to do more than just put on a great halftime show, following accusations by fired Miami head coach Brian Flores of racially discriminatory hiring practices. The Super Bowl LVI halftime show featured superstars Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar. (RELATED: Buccaneers Remove Head Coach Jon Gruden From Ring Of Honor In Stadium)

“I thought it was terrific,” Navarro explained. “Snoop Dogg was magnificent. The entire thing was great. I do want to say though, as celebratory as it was, as wonderful as it was, I think it’s important not to let the NFL off the hook.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“And not to lose the focus on the conversation about racial equity in hiring management and in hiring coaches,” she added.

Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-host to explain further, and the CNN contributor said she was referencing Flores.

“I think Brian Flores has opened up a can of worms that should not be,” Navarro shared. “This is great and this is a celebration of hip-hop, and it was all of these wonderful black artists plus Eminem doing their thing.”

“And we should applaud the NFL for doing that, but you know what?” she added. “You got to hire some coaches.”

“Well there’s 70% of the league’s players are black,” Sunny Hostin interjected. “But the NFL has no black ownership, and it has one, arguably two, black coaches.”

There are currently three black coaches in the league.

“That’s abhorrent,” she added. “It’s ridiculous, and Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job.”

Joy Behar noted how rapper Eminem “took the knee” on stage and wondered if he’s “going to lose his job now,” noting that’s what Kaepernick did.

Kaepernick did not lose his job after he kneeled during the national anthem. He remained in the league.

Later in the segment, Hostin circled back to Navarro’s comments and shared how she was “very, very disappointed” in the league for “not really doing the work” when it comes to “racial equity.”

WATCH:

Hostin shared the NFL’s comment about Flores’ accusations being “without merit” and that the “NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced an investigation into the league’s hiring record.”

Goldberg replied that the coaching numbers in the league “don’t lie.”

“The thing is they started the Rooney rule for the NFL so they could get more diversity in leadership and coaches,” Hostin shared. “And you don’t have to hire a black person. You have to see one during the interview process. That hasn’t worked, which is very interesting.”