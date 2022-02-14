‘You Can’t Have Everything Your Way’: Michele Tafoya On Her ‘View’ Appearance About Kaepernick

Former “Sunday Night Football” reporter Michele Tafoya reflected on her appearance on “The View” in November 2021 when she explained why Colin Kaepernick’s not in the league anymore.

During the SiriusXM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Monday, Kelly played a clip of Tafoya’s visit with the “The View” co-hosts and showed what the famous sideline reporter knew about why Kaepernick wasn’t playing in the NFL after Sunny Hostin claimed “white owners” had “colluded” to keep Kaepernick “from doing the one thing that he loves.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

At the time, the former sports sideline reporter said that if teams believed the former San Francisco 49ers QB could “win them a Super Bowl,” he’d be on a team. And she expanded on those comments Monday. It starts at the 1:58 minute mark. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

“Is everyone in America entitled to do the one thing that they want to do with their life, if that’s becoming the star starting quarterback for an NFL team?” Tafoya shared. “No. There are 32 guys out there who get that job, and it’s for a whole lot of reasons.”

“It’s not just whether or not they can throw a football down the field,” she added, noting Colin Kaepernick and NFL star Eric Reid both sued the league for collusion, but Reid kept playing.

Kaepernick last played in the league in last week of the 2016 regular season. He sued the league for collusion after he went unsigned following his release from the 49ers. Reid, who was drafted by the 49ers in 2013, was with the team until he joined the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He was released by the team in March 2020, ESPN noted. Reid and Kaeperick’s lawsuit was settled in February 2019.

A joint statement was released at the time from the NFL and Kaepernick’s representatives.

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer announces a resolution to the pending grievances. A stunner. https://t.co/WxFbr70KAO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2019

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” it read. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Tafoya explained on the podcast that Kaepernick “made a lot of decisions” that contributed to him not playing in the NFL, noting how he held an event for teams to come to watch “a throwing demonstration” by him and then “the last minute he moved the site.” She questioned what it is Kaepernick really wants.

“You can’t have everything your way in this life,” Tafoya shared. “You work your way around and through the obstacles. If he really, really wanted— if the one thing he wanted, Megyn, in this life was to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, he’d be one right now, ya know. Given that he had the talent.”

“He made some business decisions,” she added. “I think he knew what he was risking. And I think that there are legitimate complaints about race in the NFL and everywhere else in America. But that’s not why Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL.”