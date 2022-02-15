72-Year-Old Woman Dies Hiking In Park That Authorities Closed Down Years Ago

A woman died Sunday during an organized group hike after falling on a trail that Pennsylvania authorities closed down several years ago over safety issues.

Pennsylvania state police arrived Sunday morning near the Glen Onoko Falls area in Carbon County after first responders brought the 72-year-old down the mountain, according to The Associated Press. The woman had fallen near one of the waterfalls in the area, which an official described as “treacherous, steep, ice-covered terrain,” the outlet reported.

UPDATE: A hiker is dead after falling at the now shuttered Glen Onoko Falls trail Sunday. The hiker was part of a larger group visiting the falls, fire officials report. https://t.co/xX172clTkl — WFMZ-TV 69News (@69News) February 13, 2022

The unnamed woman, who sustained a head injury, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after arrival. There were reportedly no other injuries. (RELATED: Hiker Falls To Death After Attempting To Take Picture Of Scenic View)

The victim was part of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club, according to the outlet. The club reportedly arranged a bus for over 20 of its members to visit the trail despite it being closed since 2019 due to hazardous conditions. At least 10 people have died and a plethora of others have suffered serious injuries on the hiking path since the 1970s, The AP reported.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Game Commission closed the trail due to it not having the $1.7 million needed to make necessary safety improvements. People who violated the ban after May 1, 2019, were subject to $100 to $200 fines, according to The AP.