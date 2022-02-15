Alec Baldwin Being Sued By ‘Rust’ Cinematographer’s Family In Wrongful Death Suit

Alec Baldwin has been sued by “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe.

“Today we filed a wrongful death case on their behalf in Santa Fe County in New Mexico,” attorneys for the Hutchins family shared in press conference about the suit against the 63-year-old actor. The New York Post reported the press event. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

“The lawsuit, as you can see, names Alec Baldwin and others who are responsible for the safety on the set,” the attorney added. “And whose reckless behavior and cost cutting led to the senseless, tragic death of Halyna Hutchins.” (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family attorney Brian Panish announces lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others for Halyna’s death on “Rust” film set. pic.twitter.com/29ask7MWec — The Recount (@therecount) February 15, 2022

In October, the “Saturday Night Live” star shot the “Rust” cinematographer on the set in New Mexico with a gun he believed had no live ammunition, according to a search warrant obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Hutchins was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Baldwin and “Rust” producers have also been named in three other legal claims following Hutchins’ death. The suits were filed by on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, lighting technician Serge Svetnoy and the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, the New York Post noted.