Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust Resigns From CNN After Relationship With Jeff Zucker Revealed

CNN’s Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust resigned on Tuesday after a memo from Time Warner CEO Jason Kilar revealed her undisclosed relationship with former CNN President Jeff Zucker.

“We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally,” Kilar said in the memo. “Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made.”

Brand new memo from Jason Kilar: “The investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo.” pic.twitter.com/Xu1HQJw9cT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2022

Zucker resigned from CNN over two weeks ago due to what he described as a “consensual relationship with my closest colleague” that he failed to disclose. While the initial letter did not reveal the identity of Zucker’s partner, CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter revealed in a tweet that it was Gollust.

The relationship was revealed when Zucker was asked about it during CNN’s investigation into Chris Cuomo that was commissioned in Sept. 2021. Stelter stated earlier this month that Cuomo was planning to reveal “incriminating information about Zucker and Gollust” just prior to Zucker’s resignation.

Kilar announced via memo after Zucker’s resignation that Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz would fill the leadership role at CNN as “interim co-heads.”