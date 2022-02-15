The Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders Could All Have Interest In Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo

There are potentially multiple teams ready to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers are almost certainly going to trade their starting quarterback after drafting Trey Lance third overall in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how Jimmy G is still a very solid and capable quarterback, multiple teams will be interested. According to Albert Breer, the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders are all likely to take a run at the 49ers starter.

The Super Bowl LVI @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #Bengals and Zac Taylor will work out a contract extension after today; The #Vikings will hire Kevin O’Connell & keep QB Kirk Cousins; The #49ers will try to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in the next month. pic.twitter.com/RndlQQYYk6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Of all the teams listed, you have to think the Commanders and the Broncos have to be at the top of the list when it comes to getting a new quarterback.

The Eagles have Jalen Hurts and the Panthers have Sam Darnold. While, neither is a superstar, both are young and have shown flashes.

The Commanders have no serious quarterback on the roster and the Broncos aren’t going to do much with Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock.

49ers QB Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Sharing Vulgar Message After Beating The Packers https://t.co/DBOzDri25y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

That means both should be on the phone figuring out what it would cost to trade for Jimmy G. Now, is Garoppolo going to set the world on fire in Denver or Washington?

No, but we all know the man knows how to win. He just took the 49ers to the NFC title game. They were a couple quarters of football away from playing for the Super Bowl.

Anyone who thinks he isn’t capable of playing is just kidding themselves.

One executive says the Commanders could justify sending their first-round pick to the Niners for Jimmy Garoppolo should they determine none of the incoming QBs are worthy of that selections, sources tell @BenStandig. More: https://t.co/TdG6X4U370 pic.twitter.com/doMNFjlBCg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 14, 2022

It should be interesting to see where Garoppolo lands, but Washington or Denver should both be viewed as the top two potential destinations.