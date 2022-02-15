Editorial

The Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders Could All Have Interest In Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There are potentially multiple teams ready to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers are almost certainly going to trade their starting quarterback after drafting Trey Lance third overall in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how Jimmy G is still a very solid and capable quarterback, multiple teams will be interested. According to Albert Breer, the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders are all likely to take a run at the 49ers starter.

Of all the teams listed, you have to think the Commanders and the Broncos have to be at the top of the list when it comes to getting a new quarterback.

The Eagles have Jalen Hurts and the Panthers have Sam Darnold. While, neither is a superstar, both are young and have shown flashes.

The Commanders have no serious quarterback on the roster and the Broncos aren’t going to do much with Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock.

That means both should be on the phone figuring out what it would cost to trade for Jimmy G. Now, is Garoppolo going to set the world on fire in Denver or Washington?

No, but we all know the man knows how to win. He just took the 49ers to the NFC title game. They were a couple quarters of football away from playing for the Super Bowl.

Anyone who thinks he isn’t capable of playing is just kidding themselves.

It should be interesting to see where Garoppolo lands, but Washington or Denver should both be viewed as the top two potential destinations.