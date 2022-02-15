Major California Music Festivals Announce No Testing, Masks Or Vaccine Requirement For Attendees

Several major California music festivals got everyone’s attention when it was revealed there would be no testing, masks or vaccine requirements for attendees.

“As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” a tweet from the Stagecoach 2022 festival shared Tuesday. The post was noted by Entertainment Weekly.(RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

Coachella 2022 didn’t tweet its guidelines had changed, but it was noted by the outlet that it had also updated its COVID policies. (RELATED: Coachella vs. Other Music Festivals: The Numbers)

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” a message on the festival’s page read.

The outlet noted, that there was also a message on the page that read, “the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter.”

The news comes after the state announced Monday it was dropping its guidelines requiring large outdoor events to have attendees provide proof of vaccination, the outlet noted.

Both festivals will take place in Indio, California this spring. Coachella happens over two weekends, April 15-17 and 22-24. Stagecoach is scheduled to take place April 29-May 1.