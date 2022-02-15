Hillary Clinton Ignores Reporter Pressing Her On New Durham Filing

Hillary Clinton ignored a Daily Mail reporter Tuesday when asked if her campaign had paid to illegally spy on Donald Trump in 2016.

“Did you pay to spy on the Trump campaign?” the reporter asked Clinton in New York City. “When are you going to comment on the spying allegations, Hillary?” the reporter questioned again, receiving no response from the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democrat presidential candidate.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton ignores questions from a Daily Mail reporter about revelations from Durham that her 2016 campaign paid for illegal spying on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/q351KxGO43 — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) February 15, 2022

According to a new filing from Special Counsel John Durham released Friday, the Clinton campaign paid a tech company that “exploited” their access to servers at both the Trump Tower and the White House. The transactions were part of an ongoing effort at the time to link the Trump campaign to Russia. (RELATED: ‘As Wrong As It Gets’: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Liberal Media And Democrats For Denying That Trump Was Spied On)

Michael Sussmann, a former Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer, was indicted in September 2021 for lying to an FBI attorney. The indictment states that he falsely claimed that he was not working for a client when he went to the FBI with allegations against the Trump campaign in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election.

The Durham report also reveals that Sussmann “repeatedly” billed the Clinton campaign for work on the “Russian Bank-1” allegations.

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday night that the report, “provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” according to Business Insider.