Dana White Says ‘It’s Total Bullsh*t’ That Joe Rogan Had To Drop Out Of 271 Over A Scheduling Conflict

Dana White had a blunt reaction to Joe Rogan not working UFC 271.

Shortly before the highly-anticipated fighting event, it was revealed that Rogan wouldn't be on the broadcast team because of an alleged scheduling issue.

Rogan dropping out of the event came right as he was battling a coordinated attack to ruin his life, which he seems to have successfully beaten. However, the president of the UFC wants fans to know that as far as he knows, there wasn’t a scheduling conflict at all.

“There’s no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could’ve worked tonight…I don’t know what Joe Rogan had to do, you guys will have to ask Joe Rogan,” White told the media after UFC 271 this past weekend, according to Bloody Elbow.

He further added, “There was no ‘Joe couldn’t work’ or anything like that. I know that came out, and it’s total bullsh*t.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

These comments from White will only add to speculation that Rogan was pulled from the broadcast over the attempts to cancel him.

As soon as I heard that he wouldn’t be commentating UFC 271, which was an ESPN+ PPV event, I said something was going on.

It just didn’t make sense for him to all of a sudden have a scheduling conflict to keep him out of one of the biggest events of the year.

Hopefully, Rogan is back to commentating UFC events sooner than later. While we might never know the truth of what happened here, we need him back.

Fights are simply better when he’s working, and we can’t let the woke mob win. It’s truly that simple.