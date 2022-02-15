‘Easiest Yes’: Simone Biles Shares Life-Changing News That She’s Engaged

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared the life-changing news she’s engaged to her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles captioned her post on Instagram Tuesday. The post was noted by the “Today” show.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more!” she added. “Let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3.”

The superstar gymnast's post included a series of photos of the day Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee and proposed to her. In the photos, the two can be seen looking just as stunning as ever as Biles showed off her huge diamond engagement ring.

Owens also announced the happy news on his social media account that his girlfriend had said yes.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," the NFL star captioned his post. "She really had no clue what was coming."

The happy couple reportedly started dating in March 2020 and have been together ever since, the “Today” show noted.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021 about his romance with Biles. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

“This was a match made in heaven,” he added. “There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”