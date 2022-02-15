Fairfax Teachers Union President Reportedly Says High COVID Numbers Are ‘Good News’ Because Masks Will Be Required

Kimberly Adams, president of the Fairfax Education Association, reportedly celebrated high COVID-19 transmission rates because it meant schools could continue to force children to wear masks, according to a Facebook post shared by the Fairfax County Parents Association (FCPA).

Teacher Union Head: It’s “good news” that COVID cases are high so that kids can’t unmask. In a recent FB post, the FEA Pres. celebrated Fairfax County’s high COVID rates, which under FCPS’s “roll back” plan would mean parents are denied any option to unmask their kids. pic.twitter.com/3Cvpg4N6oZ — Fairfax County Parents Association (@FFXParentsAssoc) February 15, 2022

“Well the new ‘plan’ is out,” the union leader reportedly said in a Feb. 10 post to the Fairfax Teachers and Staff Facebook Group, according to screenshots shared by the FCPA. “But the ‘good news’ is it doesn’t look like we’re anywhere close to moderate or low transmission rates.”

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) released a plan Thursday to eventually roll back mandatory masking when community transmission rates are below the “high” or “substantial” thresholds. FCPS still requires universal masking in schools and has been fighting a legal battle against Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order banning mask mandates.

Here in Richmond with the #VEA to stand up against SB739, a bill that seeks to remove local control around masking in our schools. #UnionStrong @FEA_Fairfax pic.twitter.com/mXhdq65hvs — Kimberly Adams (@KimberlyAdams) February 11, 2022

Adams also advocated against a bill requiring schools to offer in-person teaching at the state capitol Feb. 11. “Here in Richmond with the #VEA [Virginia Education Association] to stand up against SB739, a bill that seeks to remove local control around masking in our schools. #UnionStrong,” she commented on Twitter. (RELATED: Pediatric Doctor Suggests Masking Kids Will Help Prevent Guilt From Spreading Virus, Potentially Killing Parents By Accident)

A media representative for Fairfax County Public Schools responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment but did not comment on Adams’ post or clarify when the district expects COVID-19 transmission to drop to low or moderate levels so that masks would become optional.

Adams did not respond to DCNF’s request for comment.

