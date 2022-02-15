REPORT: Former NFL Star Adrian Peterson Won’t Face Charges Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Former NFL star Adrian Peterson reportedly won’t face felony charges following his domestic violence arrest early Sunday.

A representative from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said it had elected not to file a felony domestic violence charge against the legendary 36-year-old running back, TMZ reported Tuesday. Peterson was arrested at LAX following an alleged incident on a plane with his wife Ashley Brown, as previously reported. (RELATED: ProFootballTalk Names Adrian Peterson The Best NFL Running Back In The Past Decade)

Adrian Peterson’s wife is defending the NFL star in the wake of his domestic violence arrest … saying “at no point” did he “hit or strike me.” https://t.co/Ya95xgC9QE — TMZ (@TMZ) February 15, 2022

Brown posted a message on her Instagram on Tuesday that said at “no point” did her husband “hit or strike” her, the outlet noted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She also noted that it was a “private matter” between her husband and herself.

Sources at the time shared that Peterson was taken into custody after Ashley had reportedly sustained a mark on her hand following the alleged altercation.

The former Viking star running back may not be completely out of the legal woods yet. The case now goes to the Los Angeles City Attorney who could still decide to bring about a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against him, the outlet noted.