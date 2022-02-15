Fox News Contributor Mike Thiessen Praises Biden’s ‘Excellent’ Russia Speech

Fox News contributor Mike Thiessen praised President Joe Biden’s address Tuesday on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Thiessen, a chief speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, applauded Biden’s speech, in which he affirmed the U.S. defense of Eastern Europe against Russian intervention. “Well, first of all, I thought President Biden’s speech was excellent. He basically said that Ukraine will be able to associate with who it wants. He rejected Putin’s demands for guarantees that they not join NATO,” Thiessen told Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

WATCH:

“He’s made clear that another Putin demand that they not have U.S. Forces or missiles or anything in eastern Europe and NATO countries. He’s made clear we’re gonna defend those countries,” Theissen said.

Thiessen continued his praise for Biden’s address with a comment on the implications of the threats he made to Russia. “He said that if Putin invades there will be significant pressure on financial institutions in key industries. Translation, ‘We’re gonna kick you out of the Swiss Banking system and there are gonna be energy sanctions.'” (RELATED: Russia Says It’s Pulling Back Some Troops From Ukraine Border, NATO Seeks Confirmation)

Troops from Russian military districts began to return to their home stations, the country’s defense ministry said Tuesday, according to CNN.

President Joe Biden told Americans on Tuesday that the U.S. is “ready with diplomacy” issued a warning for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also addressed Russia’s announcement alleging that some of its troops would be returning to their base after completing military drills, claiming that this has not yet been verified by the U.S.

“We are prepared to continue to work on diplomacy, but we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed,” Biden told the nation. (RELATED: Biden-Putin Call Yields ‘No Fundamental Change’ In Russia-Ukraine Situation)

Biden warned of “the human costs for Ukraine … and the strategic cost for Russia” if an invasion occurs, but also sought to underscore the opportunity for diplomacy throughout his speech. At one point, the president warned Russia that an invasion “will prove to be a self-inflicted wound.”

“If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation,” Biden promised. “The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction.”