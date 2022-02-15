Police Arrest Former Honduran President After US Extradition Request

Police arrested former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Tuesday after the U.S. submitted an extradition request based on drug charges.

Hernandez left office less than a month ago, but Honduran police took him from his home in handcuffs and shackles Tuesday. The U.S. has charged Hernandez with drug trafficking, using weapons for drug trafficking, and conspiracy to use weapons in drug trafficking in the case, according to the Associated Press.

Honduran Security Minister Ramón Sabillón alleges that Hernandez conspired “with cartels to traffic (drugs) and corrupt many public institutions, which led to social deterioration and undermined the application of justice in Honduras,” the AP reported.

Hernandez announced his intention to surrender to authorities and be extradited to the U.S. in a voice recording he posted to his Twitter account Tuesday morning.