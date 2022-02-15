Superstar Julia Fox Makes Runway Debut After Confirming Split With Kanye West

Superstar Julia Fox made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week Monday after she confirmed her brief romance with Kanye West was over and that she “wasn’t in love.”

The 32-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the form-fitted, floor-length black number with a cutout across the front as she walked the catwalk for LaQuan Smith – February 2022, Page Six reported in a piece published Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

“Julia has been my girl from Day One,” Smith told WWD of the superstar actress opening for him. “Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, ‘let’s just do it.'” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping appearance with her hair slicked back, jewelry and white high heels.

The “Uncut Gems” appearance comes after she shared her romance with West is over after six weeks together, the outlet noted.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” Fox captioned her post that has since been deleted. “I came up y’all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms!”

“I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!” she added, the outlet noted.

The actress has been making a lot of headlines lately, from the extremely low-cut pants she wore out and about with the 44-year-old rapper, to her opening up about being into foursomes, partner-swapping and her past job of being a dominatrix.