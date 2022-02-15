Man Narrowly Avoids Getting Obliterated By A Train In Terrifying Viral Video

A man in India narrowly avoided getting crushed by a train.

In a viral video tweeted by The Independent, a man was riding a motorcycle in Mumbai when things took a terrible turn.

He appeared to have an issue right on the tracks, and that’s when all hell broke loose. Literally moments after abandoning his vehicle, the motorcycle ended up getting obliterated. Watch the insane video below.

Biker narrowly avoids speeding train in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MgAxbEitSp — The Independent (@Independent) February 15, 2022

I’ve seen some crazy stuff over the years, but that video is hands down one of the most insane situations I’ve ever watched unfold.

That man missed getting decimated by a massive train by maybe less than a second. Stop and think about how lucky he was.

Furthermore, if he had been hit, it almost certainly wouldn’t have been a survivable event. You can’t get hit by a train moving that fast and end up in one piece.

It easily would have blown him apart. Instead of meeting a brutal fate, he ran away in order to live to fight another day.

Let us know what you think about this insane video in the comments below.