New York Girl Missing For Two Years Found Alive In Secret Room Under Staircase

A little girl who has been missing since 2019 was found alive Monday in a secret room under the staircase inside a New York home, police said.

Paislee Shultis was located by police in the hidden room under a staircase, which led to the basement, following a search of the home in Saugerties, according to ABC 7 NY. The little girl was inside the room with her alleged captor, Kimberly Cooper, the outlet also reported. The child was said to be in good health.

The girl went missing in July 2019, when she was four years old, according to the New York Post. The police reportedly found her after acting on a tip about where she was being held, the outlet noted.(RELATED: Pup Hailed As Hero After Finding Missing 6-Year-Old Girl In Disgusting Shack)

Authorities believed Paislee Shultis was allegedly abducted by Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr., her non-custodial parents.

Cooper has been charged with second-degree custodial interference and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to News 10. Kirk Shultis Jr. was charged with first-degree custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

In addition, Kirk Shultis Sr., the father of Kirk Shultis Jr., was charged with first-degree custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child, News 10 reported. Both Shultis were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

All three suspects have been ordered to stay away from the child, according to NBC New York.