Plane’s Tires Blow Off On Runway, All Passengers Have To Get Off

An American Airlines flight deboarded all passengers Tuesday after blowing two tires on the runway in JFK International Airport.

The flight was scheduled to depart JFK for Phoenix, Arizona, with 142 passengers and 6 crewmembers. During take off, two of the plane’s tires were blown to “shreds” according to the New York Post.

All those aboard the Boeing 737 were safely deboarded and returned to the terminal via a shuttle bus, and passengers are expected to be placed on another flight to Phoenix as soon as possible, ABC7 reported.

BREAKING: American Airlines 2829 blows two tires … aborts takeoff at #JFK … passengers removed from the aircraft #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/SMCWmwngEP — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) February 15, 2022

The plane has been removed from service until it can undergo a thorough evaluation by American Airlines, American Airlines spokesman Andrew Tull told the New York Post. (RELATED: Airplane Evacuated And Sprayed Down At LaGuardia After Reports Of Suspicious Package)

American Airlines has experienced several incidents in recent months, including an emergency landing after a passenger attempted to force his way into the cockpit. Another American Airlines flight from Miami to London had to turn around mid-flight because a passenger refused to abide by mask rules.

The airline’s CEO Doug Parker has called on Congress to end mask mandates for flights.