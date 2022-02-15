Providence’s Student Section Sings A Taylor Swift Song During A Basketball Game

Providence’s student section contains a lot of Taylor Swift fans.

In a video tweeted by Ian Steele, the entire student section was singing Swift’s hit song “You Belong With Me” during a matchup against DePaul. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredible video below. It’s awesome.

Taylor Swift’s music just hits the spot, doesn’t it? Whenever you have a chance to sing some Swift songs, you just have to do it.

Yes, that applies to even college sporting events. Now, is it the same as Camp Randall rocking out to “Sweet Carolina”? No, but it’s still pretty epic.

Also, it’s okay to admit that you like Taylor Swift’s music. For some weird reason, lots of people like to go out of their way on social media to claim they hate her music.

It’s never made sense to me, and I’m pretty sure it’s mostly just hardos trying to fit in. Folks, her music slaps and that’s fact.

Trust me, I’m more than confident enough in my masculinity to admit that.

Props to Providence’s student section for putting on a show. I absolutely loved it.

P.S.: Providence has a squad this year. They beat the Badgers and have been on a roll. They might be a solid team to watch for March Madness.

H/T: BroBible