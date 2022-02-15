REPORT: Kyler Murray Refused To Go Back Into The Playoff Game Against The Rams

It sounds like Kyler Murray’s issues with the Cardinals might go back to the playoffs.

There has been a ton of chatter about Murray's status with the team ever since he nuked his Instagram off all references to the team.

He did just recently add a photo of himself in his Cardinals gear.

With chatter of problems growing louder, a new report indicates the star quarterback might have rubbed the team the wrong way with his behavior during a blowout loss in the playoffs to the Rams.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

According to Mike Garafolo, Murray refused to go back into the playoff game against the Rams with roughly a minute left, and that didn’t make the team very happy.

You can listen to his full report below.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: A look into #Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s comeback; How the #AZCardinals want stronger leadership from Kyler Murray — with an example why; Who is in the QB market this offseason? pic.twitter.com/0rZSzhbuAG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Well, if this report is true, it might definitely explain why there are so many issues between the two sides.

Refusing to go into a game, especially a playoff game, is a massive middle finger to your coaches, teammates and management.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but the reality of the situation is both sides are incentivized to get it fixed.

Murray is one of the best young passers in the NFL, and Arizona doesn’t want to lose him. With a new contract looming on the horizon, you’d think everyone would come to the table and figure it out.

Stay tuned because things might only get crazier from here!