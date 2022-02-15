Editorial

REPORT: Kyler Murray Refused To Go Back Into The Playoff Game Against The Rams

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like Kyler Murray’s issues with the Cardinals might go back to the playoffs.

There has been a ton of chatter about Murray’s status with the team ever since he nuked his Instagram off all references to the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He did just recently add a photo of himself in his Cardinals gear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

With chatter of problems growing louder, a new report indicates the star quarterback might have rubbed the team the wrong way with his behavior during a blowout loss in the playoffs to the Rams.

According to Mike Garafolo, Murray refused to go back into the playoff game against the Rams with roughly a minute left, and that didn’t make the team very happy.

You can listen to his full report below.

Well, if this report is true, it might definitely explain why there are so many issues between the two sides.

Refusing to go into a game, especially a playoff game, is a massive middle finger to your coaches, teammates and management.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but the reality of the situation is both sides are incentivized to get it fixed.

Murray is one of the best young passers in the NFL, and Arizona doesn’t want to lose him. With a new contract looming on the horizon, you’d think everyone would come to the table and figure it out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

Stay tuned because things might only get crazier from here!