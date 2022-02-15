REPORT: Paramount+ Is Creating A New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel, Ordering More ‘1883’ Episodes

The “Yellowstone” universe is growing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ is creating another prequel series, and this one will be titled “1932.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Gets Massive TV Ratings, Proves Americans Love Non-Woke Entertainment https://t.co/0h0A9zovs6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 9, 2022

The latest prequel series “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression,” according to the same report.

Furthermore, Paramount+ has also ordered more episodes of “1883,” but it’s unclear whether or not it will officially be a full second season or an extension of the first season.

‘1883’ Continues To Put Up Huge TV Ratings. The Numbers Are Proof America Loves Bada** Entertainment https://t.co/TVUVjRcnx6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 31, 2021

This is amazing news for fans of the “Yellowstone” universe. When word first broke about “1883” being made, I think a lot of people were excited but also a little nervous.

You never know how a prequel series will turn out, especially when the original story is one of the greatest shows ever made.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Well, “1883” turned into a smashing success and Paramount+ is now capitalizing on that momentum with another prequel series.

This also goes to show what happens when you focus on producing fun content that regular people enjoy instead of woke garbage.

“Yellowstone” is the most popular show on TV, “1883” is probably the second best show on TV and fans are getting another series. It’s amazing what happens when you produce content people actually want to see!

There’s One Western TV Show Everyone Needs To Watch Immediately https://t.co/EtxDdYwkjG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2022

I can’t wait to see what we get with “1932” and the rest of “1883.” I have no doubt Taylor Sheridan will continue to crush it across the board.