Richard Sherman Sends Wild Tweet Claiming Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Belong In The Hall Of Fame

Richard Sherman had a galaxy brain take Monday about Matthew Stafford.

The star quarterback led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Bengals this past Sunday, and every reasonable football fan acknowledged that Stafford has almost certainly now secured his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Sherman isn’t among the people who feel that way!

Did The Refs Blow A Major Call To Let The Rams Win The Super Bowl? It Seems Very Possible https://t.co/HMXVGAE93G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 14, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back tweeted, “I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP.”

I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP https://t.co/TDQn8sJZfO — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 14, 2022

What an absolute clown tweet from Sherman. It’s almost like he sent it looking to get some attention instead of focusing on the facts.

Matthew Stafford is 100% a hall of famer after winning the Super Bowl. I’m not even sure how this is up for debate.

The Rams are Super Bowl champions, and Matthew Stafford finally has a ring. As football fans, we should all be happy to see him succeed after Detroit wasted his best years. *Sorry for the rough voice. Things got a little wild during the party. pic.twitter.com/Iu3BEXzYjS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 14, 2022

He’s thrown for more than 52,000 yards, has tossed 336 touchdowns and now has a Super Bowl ring. In what world does that not get a guy in the HoF?

Did he win a lot of games with the Lions? No, but his numbers were still massive, and he now has a ring. There is no way a man with his resume is being kept out.

It’s just not going to happen.

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Pulled Off A 100% Pure Class Move For Rams Fans, And It Was Very Expensive https://t.co/fSJvPMCyTC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 1, 2022

Stafford will get a gold jacket, and he’s 100% earned it. Why Sherman thinks differently is simply beyond me.