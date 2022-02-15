Sean McVay Said He Wouldn’t ‘Remember’ Any Of The Celebration After Winning The Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay dropped an epic line after winning the Super Bowl.

The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 Sunday night in Super Bowl LVI, and McVay became the youngest coach in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Did The Refs Blow A Major Call To Let The Rams Win The Super Bowl? It Seems Very Possible https://t.co/HMXVGAE93G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 14, 2022

After the win, McVay made it clear he planned on partying hard. “Gonna go enjoy this tonight…I’m not gonna remember any of it,” the Rams coach said while on the NFL Network after the win, according to Jayar Jackson.

Sean McVay on NFL Network: “Gonna go enjoy this tonight… I’m not gonna remember any of it.”

Well damn. Lol#SuperBowl — Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson) February 14, 2022

This is such an epic remark from McVay, and I love the authenticity of it. As I’ve said many times before, a lot of celebrities are fake as all hell.

Their public images are carefully crafted and rarely reflect reality. Not McVay! He won the Super Bowl and he made it clear that he planned on partying hard.

I absolutely love that kind of attitude and energy.

Sean McVay’s showin’ off the moves in the Rams locker room 🤣 (via @johnwolford_9) pic.twitter.com/flavkMByeH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2022

If you win the Lombardi Trophy, you 100% have earned the right to crush as many beers as you want. That’s just a fact.

Throw them back and throw them back all night long, especially if you’re now the youngest coach in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy.

“Aaron Donald’s gonna make a play.” Sean McVay had no doubt AD would come up in the clutch @brgridiron (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0SIgmkmjVF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2022

Props to McVay for keeping it real. That’s what you love to see.