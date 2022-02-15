Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Rocks Backless Rope Jacket And Thigh-High Boots Combo

Brooks Nader rocked a gorgeous backless rope jacket and high-heel boots combination during one of the festivities for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model absolutely stunned when she went braless in the black suit number that was held together with a button in the front and a silver rope in the back. She shared photos of the look Monday on Instagram.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up in a pony tail, black and silver thigh-high boots and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “SUPERBOWL WEEKEND WITH @si_swimsuit.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always can’t-miss with one photo after another that shows her terrific fashion sense.

The supermodel has often wowed on the red carpet throughout the years at various events. Check out another one of those other unforgettable moments here.