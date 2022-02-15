The Rams Beating The Bengals In The Super Bowl Got Absurd TV Ratings

The Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl put up monster TV ratings Sunday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Stafford and the Rams beating the Bengals and Joe Burrow 23-20 had 100.21 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBC broadcast generated 99.18 million viewers and 1.03 million people watched on Telemundo. Streaming numbers from Peacock aren’t known at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Not only are the ratings absurdly high, but it was also an 8% bump from the main broadcast on CBS last year.

To put it as simply as possible, business is booming for the NFL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

The ratings were strong all season, and the Super Bowl saw the biggest numbers of the season by a substantial margin.

Whenever you break 100 million viewers, you know things are going very well. That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

It was a hell of a fun season and the Super Bowl closed out the action with a massive bang. Props to the NFL for giving us an epic conclusion to an unreal season.