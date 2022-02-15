Watch Chris Pine In The Adrenaline-Packed Trailer For ‘The Contractor’

“The Contractor” looks like it’s going to be an epic movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDb, is, “After being involuntarily discharged from the Marines, James Harper (Pine) joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an accurate representation of things to come, we’re in for an absolutely insane ride. Fire it up below.

The Contractor – Official Trailer (2022) Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Action Movie pic.twitter.com/IKh5bR3sUn — Movie Coverage (@MovieCoverage_) February 15, 2022

Does this movie look epic or does this movie look epic? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

Whenever you have a movie about a trained killer who goes on the run, you know you have a recipe for success. All the “Bourne” films more or less had that premise, and they were all great.

Chris Pine is also the perfect man for this role. He was previously in a Jack Ryan movie, and he starred in TNT’s “I Am the Night.”

For those of you who haven’t seen the latter, it’s one of the best single seasons of TV ever made, and Pine was a huge reason why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Am The Night (@iamthenighttnt)

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Contractor” starting April 1. I will 100% be checking it out.