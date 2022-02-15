Biden Unveils ‘Historic’ Green Initiatives For Industrial Sector

The White House unveiled on Tuesday a series of initiatives designed to transition the industrial sector to a greener future and make way for renewable technology manufacturing.

The blueprint aims to position the U.S. as a global leader in the clean energy transition by targeting the high-polluting manufacturing sector and promoting domestic green technology production, according to a White House fact sheet published Tuesday. The White House listed “low-carbon production” of steel and aluminum needed for electric vehicles, wind farms and solar panels as a priority in the plan.

“Further strengthening our industrial base will revitalize local economies, lower prices for consumers, provide more pathways to the middle class through union jobs, and boost American competitiveness in global markets,” the fact sheet stated. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Top Republicans Sound Alarm On Energy Secretary’s ‘Dubious Financial Dealings’)

“The industrial sector is also central to tackling the climate crisis, as it is currently responsible for nearly a third of domestic greenhouse gas emissions,” the fact sheet said. “By helping manufacturers use clean energy, efficiency upgrades, and other innovative technologies to reduce emissions, the Administration is supporting cleaner industry that can produce the next generation of products and materials for a net-zero economy.”

The White House added that the “historic” initiatives would create “good-paying jobs,” further boosting the manufacturing industry which is near its pre-pandemic employment level. However, the plan called for more union jobs despite union representation plummeting to all-time lows in recent years.

As part of the announcement, the Department of Energy will launch an $8 billion program, boosting clean hydrogen energy production. The funds derive from the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in late 2021. (RELATED: ‘Coal’s Rebound’: US Emissions Spiked In 2021 Despite Green Pledges)

The administration will also assemble a “Buy Clean Task Force” promoting the use of low-carbon materials for projects funded by the infrastructure bill. The plan also calls for greater investment in carbon capture technology, which removes pollution from the air.

The plan also calls for greater cooperation between the U.S. and the European Union, ensuring trade is conducted with “climate goals” in mind.

“With a strong foundation in place from today’s announcements, the President’s Build Back Better agenda will further boost clean manufacturing and American competitiveness for decades to come, by supporting low-carbon processes across our industrial base; driving long-term investment in our clean steel, cement, and aluminum industries; and increasing domestic production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels, and more,” the White House said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.