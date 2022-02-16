US

Accused Louisville Attempted Shooter Released From Jail With Help Of BLM Bail Fund

Harold Hutchison Contributor
A local chapter of Black Lives Matter posted bail Wednesday for a left-wing activist accused of attempting to shoot a mayoral candidate, according to multiple local reports.

Quintez Brown faces multiple charges, including the alleged attempted murder of Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for mayor, but the Louisville Community Bail Fund raised the funds to post his $100,000 bail, WLKY.com reported.

A former staffer for then-candidate Joe Biden’s presidential campaign sought to blame “conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric” for the alleged shooting attempt in a post on Twitter prior to news of Brown’s arrest. (RELATED: Former Biden Campaign Staffer Tried To Blame Attempted Assassination On ‘Right Wing Rhetoric,’ But Suspect Is Left-Wing Activist)

Brown, whose Twitter bio says he is running for a Louisville Metro Council seat and that he is a supporter of “scientific socialism,” had a history of advocacy for gun control and other left-wing causes.

Brown’s release drew outrage from a member of the Louisville Metro Council.

“It highlights everything wrong with the criminal justice process in Louisville,” Councilman Anthony Piagentini told the DCNF. “It starts with the fact that an attempted murderer with a history of mental illness and randomly leaving town without telling anyone only received $100,000 bond instead of remand.”

“The person he targeted is a Democrat mayoral candidate. All indications are he was specifically going after the candidate as he didn’t shoot directly at any of the 4 other people who were in the room” Piagentini added.

Neither the Greenberg campaign nor Black Lives Matter Louisville responded to the DCNF’s request for comment.

