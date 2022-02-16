Accused Louisville Attempted Shooter Released From Jail With Help Of BLM Bail Fund

A local chapter of Black Lives Matter posted bail Wednesday for a left-wing activist accused of attempting to shoot a mayoral candidate, according to multiple local reports.

Quintez Brown faces multiple charges, including the alleged attempted murder of Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for mayor, but the Louisville Community Bail Fund raised the funds to post his $100,000 bail, WLKY.com reported.

The $100,000 cashiers check has been officially given to the clerks office to pay for @BLMLouisville activist Quintez Brown’s release. @LouCommBailFund is paying. Brown is accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. pic.twitter.com/5BMdW2hpfm — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) February 16, 2022

A former staffer for then-candidate Joe Biden’s presidential campaign sought to blame “conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric” for the alleged shooting attempt in a post on Twitter prior to news of Brown’s arrest. (RELATED: Former Biden Campaign Staffer Tried To Blame Attempted Assassination On ‘Right Wing Rhetoric,’ But Suspect Is Left-Wing Activist)

Brown, whose Twitter bio says he is running for a Louisville Metro Council seat and that he is a supporter of “scientific socialism,” had a history of advocacy for gun control and other left-wing causes.

Brown’s release drew outrage from a member of the Louisville Metro Council.

Does @JeffCoAttyKY think that a measly $100k was a reasonable bail ask for attempted murder, 3 counts wanton endangerment, admitted mental illness and a history of randomly leaving the city without telling anyone? https://t.co/3BOYjRmV3K — Councilman Anthony Piagentini (@CMPiagentini) February 16, 2022

“It highlights everything wrong with the criminal justice process in Louisville,” Councilman Anthony Piagentini told the DCNF. “It starts with the fact that an attempted murderer with a history of mental illness and randomly leaving town without telling anyone only received $100,000 bond instead of remand.”

“The person he targeted is a Democrat mayoral candidate. All indications are he was specifically going after the candidate as he didn’t shoot directly at any of the 4 other people who were in the room” Piagentini added.

Neither the Greenberg campaign nor Black Lives Matter Louisville responded to the DCNF’s request for comment.

