ANALYSIS: Legendary Democrat Pollster Says Party Is Dooming Itself Among Working Class Voters

Longtime Democratic strategist and pollster Stanley Greenberg warned Monday that the Democratic Party’s messaging is no longer resonating with the working class.

In his piece titled “Democrats, Speak to Working-Class Discontent” for The American Prospect, Greenberg acknowledges that the Democratic Party’s troubles with the working-class didn’t start with the 2020 election. Instead, he highlights instances from past election cycles where Democratic Party leaders, like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, failed to “give voice to the hurt and anger that working-class voters were feeling.”