It Sounds Like The Big Ten’s Alliance With The PAC-12 And ACC Is Already Falling Apart

The Big Ten is already having problems with the conference’s alliance with the PAC-12 and ACC.

When the SEC announced that Texas and Oklahoma were joining the conference in the future, the B1G teamed up with the PAC-12 and ACC in an informal agreement called The Alliance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The rough outline was that they’d schedule non-conference games against each other and vote as a group on major decisions. It now sounds like the agreement is in big trouble.

According to Tony Gerdeman, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the scheduling aspect with The Alliance is pretty much dead.

Gene Smith said the scheduling portion of The Alliance is essentially over. The Big Ten will likely stick with nine conference games. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) February 16, 2022

Well, that alliance didn’t last long, did it? As soon as I heard about The Alliance, I knew it was never going to last.

It was put together in a hurry, had no real way to hold anyone accountable and seemed like a joke from the jump.

Now, it sounds like the Big Ten won’t be regularly scheduling non-conference games against PAC-12 or ACC programs, and it might be time to just stick a pin in The Alliance.

When it comes to voting on playoff expansion, there might be time to join forces against the SEC, but that day isn’t today.

For now, the Big Ten and all the faithful warriors in the conference stand alone. Just like in “Band of Brothers,” we’re supposed to be surrounded by our enemies!